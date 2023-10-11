Ocean's Eleven prequel will reunite Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, to be set in the 60s

2023 isn't over yet but we can all agree that it was the year of Barbie. Grossing over US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) worldwide, the movie was a cultural phenomenon that sparked fashion trends, hilarious memes and of course, the best song released in 2023. Now, Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are set to reunite for a prequel to the hit heist movie Ocean's Eleven.

The Ocean's Eleven prequel will be set in 1960s Europe and will be co-produced by Warner Bros Pictures – the same studio behind Barbie. Speaking to entertainment outlet GamesRadar+, producer Josey McNamara declined to reveal much about the project, saying: "We’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready."

McNamara also praised Robbie and Gosling and hoped that "(the project) is the start of many more collaborations between the pair".

"They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing."