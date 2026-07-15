Shaw Theatres in Singapore will screen The Odyssey on 35mm film, only cinema in Southeast Asia to do so
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is also the first movie to be shot entirely on IMAX's 70mm film cameras.
Singapore-based cinema chain Shaw Theatres will be the only cinema in Southeast Asia to screen Christopher Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey on 35mm film. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name, the movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o. It is also the first movie to be shot entirely on IMAX's 70mm film cameras.
The move comes just after Shaw Theatres announced that it had restored and brought back two original 1993 35mm film projectors to its newly renovated Lido outlet – a move aimed "to better support film festivals as well as events that screen 35mm films".
According to Christopher Shaw, executive vice president of Shaw Theatres, the last screening of a 35mm film for Shaw Theatres was more than 13 years ago: the historical drama Hyde Park On Hudson, starring Bill Murray and Laura Linney.
"It is serendipitous that our first screening of 35mm film will be the blockbuster The Odyssey, which was shot entirely on film. Lido is the only place in Southeast Asia that will be showing The Odyssey on real celluloid film. So do come see it. It is truly an experience you can only get in a movie theatre," added Shaw.
Some members of Shaw Theatres' original team of projectionists and technicians who are skilled in operating 35mm film projectors are still with the company and more staff are now being trained to use the equipment.
The restored 35mm film projectors are fitted in the new Lido 1 and Lumiere Grand halls – both of which are also equipped with Barco 4K digital-laser projection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound.
However, The Odyssey on 35mm film will only be screened at Lumiere Grand, which boasts two types of seating options: recliner seats and classic sofa-style seats.
Shaw Theatres will be showing limited screenings of The Odyssey on 35mm film from Thursday (Jul 16). The chain will also have giveaways and collectibles lined up for The Odyssey screenings across numerous formats.
For instance, fans catching the movie in the 35mm format will receive an A3 35mm artwork poster with every ticket purchased. Do note that only 650 posters are available.
Those who purchase at least two IMAX tickets in a single transaction for The Odyssey will receive a collectible movie pin.
More information and promotions are available on Shaw Theatres' website.