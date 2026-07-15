Shaw Theatres in Singapore will screen The Odyssey on 35mm film, only cinema in Southeast Asia to do so

Singapore-based cinema chain Shaw Theatres will be the only cinema in Southeast Asia to screen Christopher Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey on 35mm film. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name, the movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o. It is also the first movie to be shot entirely on IMAX's 70mm film cameras.

The move comes just after Shaw Theatres announced that it had restored and brought back two original 1993 35mm film projectors to its newly renovated Lido outlet – a move aimed "to better support film festivals as well as events that screen 35mm films".

According to Christopher Shaw, executive vice president of Shaw Theatres, the last screening of a 35mm film for Shaw Theatres was more than 13 years ago: the historical drama Hyde Park On Hudson, starring Bill Murray and Laura Linney.