The Odyssey brings in US$264.1 million in worldwide ticket sales, studio says

Director Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey had an epic debut, grossing US$264.1 million (S$341.2 million) in global ticket sales on its opening weekend, including US$124.5 million in the US and Canada, Universal Pictures said on Sunday (Jul 19).

The film, based on the ancient Greek poem by Homer, stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, and follows his perilous journey home after fighting the Trojan War. It is Nolan's first movie since the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer, which won Academy Awards in several categories, including directing and best picture.

"There's just palpable excitement across the domestic market this weekend for The Odyssey," said Jim Orr, Universal's president of theatrical distribution in North America.

The film topped the weekend's North American and global box office, according to Rentrak. It had broad appeal with movie-goers, with half of ticket-buyers between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, Orr told Reuters.

The strong opening performance of the film is a testament to Nolan's popularity among moviegoers.

"Modern audiences should not be underestimated on their knowledge of film and filmmakers," said Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak's head of marketplace trends. "And that passion they have for film is manifest in their devotion to Christopher Nolan. It really is a thing."