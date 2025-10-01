Singapore indie film starring Lim Kay Tong set for world premiere at Tokyo International Film Festival 2025
Titled The Old Man And His Car, the movie marks the first full-length feature film of director Michael Kam and stars veteran actor Lim Kay Tong as a widower who has to part with his beloved car.
Singapore productions continue to make a strong presence on the international stage, with the upcoming film The Old Man And His Car set for a world premiere at this year's Tokyo International Film Festival.
The first full-length feature film of director Michael Kam, the movie stars veteran actor Lim Kay Tong and Richard Low as well as actress Kristin Tiara.
Producing the film are Tang Kang Sheng and Yeo Zhi Qi of Singapore-based production house Waking Life Pictures, as well as Angelina Marilyn Bok from Screentone.
According to its synopsis, The Old Man And His Car revolves around Hock, a widower who must say goodbye to his beloved car before travelling to Canada to start a new life with his son.
However, things do not go as planned and Hock finds himself spiralling when he is unexpectedly abandoned. A chance encounter with a transgender buyer forces Hock to confront his past and his future.
In a statement, Michael Kam said that the movie is a "personal story" for him.
"I saw my father, a man who has always loved cars, reach a point where he had to eventually give up driving for good. A car often represents independence, freedom, identity and status," said Kam,.
"Reflecting on the loss of that served as a catalyst for my film. To me, the process of letting go can be messy and painful, but sometimes also necessary."
This year's edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival will take place from Oct 27 to Nov 5, with Junji Sakamoto’s Climbing For Life serving as the opening film.