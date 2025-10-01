Singapore indie film starring Lim Kay Tong set for world premiere at Tokyo International Film Festival 2025

Singapore productions continue to make a strong presence on the international stage, with the upcoming film The Old Man And His Car set for a world premiere at this year's Tokyo International Film Festival.

The first full-length feature film of director Michael Kam, the movie stars veteran actor Lim Kay Tong and Richard Low as well as actress Kristin Tiara.

Producing the film are Tang Kang Sheng and Yeo Zhi Qi of Singapore-based production house Waking Life Pictures, as well as Angelina Marilyn Bok from Screentone.