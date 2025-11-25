Former Singapore Idol contestant Olinda Cho gets perfect score on Hong Kong singing competition

Singapore Idol alum Olinda Cho is taking another shot at a reality singing competition, auditioning for the fourth season of Midlife, Sing & Shine!, a co-production by TVB and Singapore’s Gateway Entertainment.

In the premiere episode on Sunday (Nov 23), the 45-year-old performed Taiwanese singer Chyi Chin’s Night Night Night Night in the preliminary rounds. Cho's vocally powerful performance was so emotive that she even looked like she was about to burst into tears at one point.

Her performance impressed all five judges: Maria Cordero, Hedy Chan, Brian Chow, Clayton Cheung, and Vivian Koo.

“From the start, I already had a strong feeling. It felt like a completely different experience from Chyi’s original, but equally powerful. Her voice reaches into your heart. Towards the end, we were all screaming: ‘Don’t cry!’ Her facial expressions, her showmanship, it made us nervous for her,” said Cordero.

Cho later said she had listened to this song continuously after a breakup.

Despite having reservations about Cho's style, Cheung couldn’t deny her talent and said, “In the end, I couldn't not press the light. You’re too outstanding and too unique.”

Cho became one of only two contestants to earn five lights – a perfect score – sending her straight to the main competition. The other contestant who managed the feat was Malaysian You Shuqing.

Contestants who receive zero to one light are immediately eliminated, while those who garner two to four lights are sent to a holding zone.

Cho told Lianhe Zaobao back in September that she had signed up for the competition at the encouragement of a close friend, but has yet to set any goals for herself.

"Every time I participate in a talent show, I'm competing with myself. Now, at 45, I'm still challenging myself and don't feel the need to compare myself to others. Maybe when I was younger, I wanted to win. But as I get older, my mentality is, 'Do I still have what it takes?'” she said.

Beyond Singapore Idol, Cho won the Singapore audition final for China Super Vocal, previously known as The Voice China. She also appeared in the second season of Sing! China in 2017, making it into Jay Chou’s team, and finishing in the top four.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/