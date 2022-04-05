Olivia Rodrigo drops her brand-new Grammy trophy and it breaks into half

The incident is reminiscent of the time another famous singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, dropped and broke one of her trophies at the 2010 Grammys.

The 19-year-old Rodrigo was one of the big winners at this year’s Grammys, picking up awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour.

She performed Drivers License during the show and had a brief flirty moment with V of BTS during the band’s performance of their song, Butter.

What an unforgettable night for the rising star.