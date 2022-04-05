Logo
The singer was holding her three trophies and posing for pictures when she dropped one of them.

Olivia Rodrigo drops her brand-new Grammy trophy and it breaks into half

Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album for "Sour," best new artist and best pop solo performance for "drivers license," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Richa Liz Mathew
05 Apr 2022 01:13PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 01:13PM)
Opps! Newly minted Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo accidentally dropped and broke one of her trophies while posing for photographs backstage after the event. Her shocked gasp was captured by the photographers.

A piece of the hardware broke off when it hit the floor. Fortunately, though, someone managed to fix it back together and she could complete the photoshoot without further incident.

Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album for "Sour," best new artist and best pop solo performance for "drivers license," drops and breaks an award as she poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The incident is reminiscent of the time another famous singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, dropped and broke one of her trophies at the 2010 Grammys.

The 19-year-old Rodrigo was one of the big winners at this year’s Grammys, picking up awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour.

She performed Drivers License during the show and had a brief flirty moment with V of BTS during the band’s performance of their song, Butter.

What an unforgettable night for the rising star.

Source: CNA/sr

