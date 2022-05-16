Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Kanye West make early winners at Billboard Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West and Drake are already big winners before the Billboard Music Awards officially kicks off.

Rodrigo and West, known as Ye, both have taken home the most awards with six during a non-televised ceremony on Sunday. Rodrigo, who won best new artist, is a finalist in the top female artist category, which will be announced later in the show's live broadcast.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and will air live beginning at 8pm Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.