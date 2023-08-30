The rise and rise of Olivia Rodrigo: From Disney star to Drivers License to rocking out her new album

Olivia Rodrigo, the bearer of perhaps the most famous driver’s licence in Los Angeles, piloted her black Range Rover to Westwood on a scorching late July afternoon.

Six weeks remained before the release of her second album, Guts, and she was racked with anxiety – about finding a spot for her SUV. (“Parking in LA is a hellscape,” she later proclaimed.) The car was her dream purchase, her favourite place to listen to music and yes, she feels guilty about the gas.

She kept the stereo off as she circled her destination with increasing despair. A woman crossing a narrow street hustled out of Rodrigo’s path as she let out a “Sorry!,” unaware that the apologetic 20-year-old behind the wheel was the youngest artiste to debut atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

When Rodrigo awoke on a January 2021 morning to news that her first single, the octave-climbing weeper Drivers License, had rocketed to No 1, she knew “nothing would ever be the same”, she said. One day she was a Disney actress with powerhouse pipes, the next she was the promising new voice of her generation – all while she was still a high school senior living with her parents, and largely under COVID restrictions.

Sour, the album Rodrigo released that May with writing credits on all 11 songs, went four times platinum; two of its tracks, the bona fide phenomenon Drivers License and the sarcastic kiss-off Good 4 U, crossed that threshold six times over. She was feted by Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani, and duetted with Billy Joel and Avril Lavigne. Cardi B gushed about her on Twitter. Halsey sent a cake. At the 2022 Grammys, three of her seven nominations turned into wins, including best new artist.