Singaporean stalker of Taiwanese singer Olivia Tsao gets six months’ jail
The New Taipei District Court found Cassandra Low guilty of harassing and stalking the singer.
A Singaporean woman has been sentenced to six months in jail in Taiwan after she stalked and harassed singer Olivia Tsao.
On Jun 5, Cassandra Low was found guilty by the New Taipei District Court of endangering the personal safety of Tsao, stalking and harassing her, as well as publicly insulting the singer.
The published court judgment, which Low posted on her Instagram and Facebook pages on Jun 11, cited how Low had been frequently sending messages to the 38-year-old multiple Golden Melody Awards winner through emails and social media since Nov 2023.
After Tsao blocked Low, who was identified as in her 30s, the latter began intimidating, stalking and harassing the singer.
Low had also entered Taiwan on Feb 2025 and followed Tsao to Banqiao High Speed Rail Station in Taipei, where she pulled Tsao, her suitcase as well as an accessory attached to her mobile phone. Low also stopped the singer from calling the police and forced the Tsao to unblock her on social media.
Low was sentenced to six months in jail, or a fine of NT$1,000 (S$43) for each day of imprisonment. She will be deported from Taiwan after either serving her jail term or paying the fine.
Tsao also shared her relief over the outcome on Instagram that same day.
“This is the most comforting news I have received recently. Thank you to everyone for your concern,” Tsao wrote.
“I also want to thank my friends who have been with me all the way and the lawyers for their patient assistance. I am still a very lucky and happy person.”