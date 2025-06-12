Singaporean stalker of Taiwanese singer Olivia Tsao gets six months’ jail

A Singaporean woman has been sentenced to six months in jail in Taiwan after she stalked and harassed singer Olivia Tsao.

On Jun 5, Cassandra Low was found guilty by the New Taipei District Court of endangering the personal safety of Tsao, stalking and harassing her, as well as publicly insulting the singer.

The published court judgment, which Low posted on her Instagram and Facebook pages on Jun 11, cited how Low had been frequently sending messages to the 38-year-old multiple Golden Melody Awards winner through emails and social media since Nov 2023.