One Ok Rock in Singapore: Japanese rock icons ignite Indoor Stadium with powerhouse vocals and showmanship

More than two decades since forming, One Ok Rock has gone from performing in humble live houses to flying the flag for Japanese rock on the global stage. Nonetheless, the core tenet of the quartet – comprising vocalist Taka, guitarist Toru, bassist Ryota, and drummer Tomoya – remains the same: Spread the message of hope through amazing music.

And that’s exactly what One Ok Rock did at their Detox concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Mar 8) night.

Despite sound system issues, all four members commanded the venue with aplomb, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with every note and every scream for more than two hours.