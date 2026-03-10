One Ok Rock in Singapore: Japanese rock icons ignite Indoor Stadium with powerhouse vocals and showmanship
Japanese rock band One Ok Rock performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Mar 8) as part of their Detox world tour.
More than two decades since forming, One Ok Rock has gone from performing in humble live houses to flying the flag for Japanese rock on the global stage. Nonetheless, the core tenet of the quartet – comprising vocalist Taka, guitarist Toru, bassist Ryota, and drummer Tomoya – remains the same: Spread the message of hope through amazing music.
And that’s exactly what One Ok Rock did at their Detox concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Mar 8) night.
Despite sound system issues, all four members commanded the venue with aplomb, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with every note and every scream for more than two hours.
Once again, Taka showed why he stands among Japanese music’s most acclaimed frontmen. The singer unleashed firecracker vocals across One Ok Rock’s genre-spanning repertoire – from the explosive pop-punk of We Are to the soulful ballad Wherever You Are – while displaying magnetic showmanship.
In one memorable moment, he even sprinted across the standing section and climbed onto the front-of-house area to greet fans on the second floor.
Ryota showed that bassists can be just as mesmerising on stage, jumping about and launching air kicks mid-performance.
And then we have Tomoya, whose infectious energy shone bright the entire show – whether it’s his adrenaline-filled drumming or his monologue on his favourite Singaporean dishes.
Finally, leader Toru provided a cool counterbalance to his bandmates’ eccentricities, exuding a calm yet commanding stage presence as he delivered electrifying guitar riffs.
All these components meshed together beautifully on Sunday, with fans also deserving praise as they roared along to One Ok Rock’s songs, jumping and raving along the way – eschewing the notion that audiences in Singapore are boring.
For all the anthems performed by One Ok Rock, it was their message that struck the hardest on Sunday night as Taka delivered impassioned speeches in English and Japanese, urging fans to stand united in the face of global turmoil.
“I understand that there are probably people here today who don’t have the same opinions as us,” said Taka.
“But that is fine. I have so much respect for that…But we’re still living on this Earth. That’s the most beautiful thing. Even if we’re different in some [ways], it doesn’t matter.”
In many ways, Taka’s call-to-action echoes One Ok Rock’s iconic line from The Beginning: “As the world falls apart, all we can do is hold on.”
With the two-hour show ending in a well-deserved standing ovation from fans, One Ok Rock’s Detox concert proved that even as the band matures and pushes into new thematic territory, its status as a live powerhouse remains evergreen.