Japanese rock band One Ok Rock to hold Singapore concert in December
One Ok Rock has just given fans a reason to keep their hearts beating. The popular Japanese rock band will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 18 as part of their Luxury Disease Asia Tour.
This marks the first time in five years One Ok Rock is performing in Singapore, following the cancellation of their 2020 concert due to the pandemic.
Presales for One Ok Rock's upcoming Singapore concert will start on Tuesday (Jul 11) from 10am to 11.59pm for Live Nation members. Live Nation membership is free and can be accessed here.
General sales will start on Jul 12 at 10am via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.
Tickets cost between S$108 and S$248, with the most expensive option giving you priority entry to the standing pens and a premium laminate and lanyard.
Formed in 2005, One Ok Rock has become one of Japan's most popular music acts. In 2016, the band performed over two days at Nagisaen Park in Shizuoka, Japan, to a total of 110,000 people.
Fans of the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies will probably know them best for their tracks The Beginning and Renegades which served as theme songs for the movies.