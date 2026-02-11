Watch: One Piece Season 2 trailer drops with dinosaurs, Chopper and other Easter eggs

The trailer picks up where we left off, with the Straw Hats defeating Arlong and heading into the Grand Line.

Fans will spot glimpses of Loguetown, the site of Pirate King Gol D Roger’s execution. We also see the return of Buggy the Clown, in all his unhinged, reassembled glory, clearly hungry for revenge.

Then comes Reverse Mountain. With it, Crocus, the lighthouse keeper who lives inside a whale, and a brief but emotional shot of Laboon, the giant whale with the Straw Hat Jolly Roger painted on his head – a callback to the manga’s poignant arc where he becomes an honorary member of the crew. Cue the tears.

Fans will know the particular musician pirate Laboon is waiting for, but there’s no sign of him in the trailer or show (for now).

WHISKY PEAK AND LITTLE GARDEN: DINOSAURS, BAROQUE WORKS AND THE GIANT WARRIORS

The trailer showed Vivi and Robin – ahem, Miss Wednesday and Miss All Sunday – as key officers of Baroque Works, a criminal syndicate led by the mysterious Mr 0. Alongside them are Mr 5 and his booger bombs, Mr 3 and his candle wax cake, and the usual chaotic energy of One Piece characters.