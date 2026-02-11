Watch: One Piece Season 2 trailer drops with dinosaurs, Chopper and other Easter eggs
The trailer of the upcoming season of the Netflix show includes blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots of iconic scenes from the manga, including the appearances of a certain giant whale and a giant warrior duo coming together for a finishing attack.
Wake up, nakama – the new trailer for the second season of Netflix's One Piece live-action series has dropped, ahead of its Mar 10 premiere.
It's been three years since the first season dropped, surprising many fans who were tired of seeing their favourite anime and manga butchered in live-action form.
Whimsical, nonsensical, and with a strong narrative on friendship, resistance and speaking truth to power, the live-action adaptation of One Piece not only looked good, it also worked.
In a letter to the fans published originally in Japanese to One Piece’s official Instagram, the story’s creator Eiichiro Oda wrote on Tuesday (Feb 10) that viewers can expect many highlights in Season 2, including “a parade of Devil Fruit users, a race of giants never before seen, adorable creatures, hard-hitting action, and stunning visual effects".
Here are some Easter eggs in the trailer that fans can look forward to in the upcoming season (minor spoilers ahead):
LOGUETOWN AND REVERSE MOUNTAIN: GOLD ROGER'S EXECUTION AND LABOON THE WHALE
The trailer picks up where we left off, with the Straw Hats defeating Arlong and heading into the Grand Line.
Fans will spot glimpses of Loguetown, the site of Pirate King Gol D Roger’s execution. We also see the return of Buggy the Clown, in all his unhinged, reassembled glory, clearly hungry for revenge.
Then comes Reverse Mountain. With it, Crocus, the lighthouse keeper who lives inside a whale, and a brief but emotional shot of Laboon, the giant whale with the Straw Hat Jolly Roger painted on his head – a callback to the manga’s poignant arc where he becomes an honorary member of the crew. Cue the tears.
Fans will know the particular musician pirate Laboon is waiting for, but there’s no sign of him in the trailer or show (for now).
WHISKY PEAK AND LITTLE GARDEN: DINOSAURS, BAROQUE WORKS AND THE GIANT WARRIORS
The trailer showed Vivi and Robin – ahem, Miss Wednesday and Miss All Sunday – as key officers of Baroque Works, a criminal syndicate led by the mysterious Mr 0. Alongside them are Mr 5 and his booger bombs, Mr 3 and his candle wax cake, and the usual chaotic energy of One Piece characters.
Also appearing: The iconic giant warrior duo Dorry and Brogy in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot, using their signature combined blast, Sovereign of Destruction.
What’s exciting about these two locations is the presence of dinosaurs and other large creatures on Little Garden, a place with a prehistoric climate that lets all sorts of giant monsters thrive. Pulling this off without it looking corny or uncanny is no easy feat, but from what we’ve seen, the visual effects look promising.
DRUM ISLAND: WINTERTIME AND THE INTRODUCTION OF CHOPPER
As confirmed earlier by Netflix and producer Tomorrow Studios, the upcoming season will conclude with the Drum Island arc, where we finally meet the latest member of the Straw Hats: Tony Tony Chopper.
We see glimpses of the island’s wintry landscape, as well as Chopper’s guardian and role model, the eccentric Dr Hiriluk, and his other mentor, the stylish and confident Dr Kureha.
Wapol, the arc’s main antagonist, is seen in all his evil glory, and snippets of the trailer also show the Straw Hats banding together to fight against the corrupt king.
Overall, the latest trailer is packed with Easter eggs and fun glimpses that feel like faithful adaptations of the manga that stick close to Oda’s story and energy.
In just 12 hours, it pulled over 2 million views on Netflix’s official YouTube, and more than 1.3 million on the streaming platform's Instagram. Best of all for fans: There’ll be no split release, you’ll be able to binge the full season when it premieres in March.
One Piece, published by Japanese manga company Shueisha, has been running as a weekly serial since 1997. With this trailer, fans can hope that the live-action version still has plenty of wind in its sails.