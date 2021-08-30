Lupita Nyong’O and other celebs pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman on death anniversary

Celebrities have paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of his death on Saturday (Aug 28) through messages on social media.

The star of Black Panther, who died after battling colon cancer, was honoured by fellow co-stars and friends including Lupita Nyong’o, Michal B Jordan, Josh Gad, Kevin Hart and more.

Nyong’o, who played Boseman’s love interest in the Marvel superhero film, shared a candid photo of the two of them sharing a laugh on Twitter.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”