Lupita Nyong’O and other celebs pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman on death anniversary
Boseman's Black Panther co-stars, Nyong'O and Michael B Jordan, were among the stars who commemorated the day.
Celebrities have paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of his death on Saturday (Aug 28) through messages on social media.
The star of Black Panther, who died after battling colon cancer, was honoured by fellow co-stars and friends including Lupita Nyong’o, Michal B Jordan, Josh Gad, Kevin Hart and more.
Nyong’o, who played Boseman’s love interest in the Marvel superhero film, shared a candid photo of the two of them sharing a laugh on Twitter.
“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”
Fellow Panther co-star Michael B Jordan shared a picture of the both of them. “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us,” he wrote.
Actor Josh Gad who acted alongside Boseman in 2017’s Marshall, re-posted the final text messages he received from the late star, describing him as “an angel on this planet”.
Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a black-and-white photo of the late actor, saying, “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today”.
Kevin Hart took to Instagram to remember the Lincoln Heights actor with a picture of them and Hart’s children Heaven and Hendriz, to which fans responded with, “Wakanda Forever”.
The official Marvel Studios page also paid tribute, calling him their friend, inspiration and King.
Other celebs who took the time to share their memories of him include Viola Davis, who was Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Scandal actress Kerry Washington and Jane Lynch from Glee.