Orchard Road Christmas light-up starts from Nov 12, Great Christmas Village is coming back

It’s that time of the year again when we wonder where has the time gone! as we see Christmas decorations going up at Orchard Road at the end of October.

This year marks the 39th iteration of the annual Orchard Road Christmas light-up – officially known as Christmas on a Great Street – organised by the Orchard Road Business Association, or ORBA, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

It's also the first year that festivities on Orchard Road can be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike, with full-scale programming, since the onset of the pandemic.

And what a programme it is. From Nov 12 to Jan 2, Orchard Road is set to transform into a Christmas wonderland with glistening light displays, immersive attractions, musical entertainment and a variety of pop-up events.