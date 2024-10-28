Orchard Road Christmas light-up happening on Nov 9, Christmas villages to run till January 2025

The second Great Christmas Village will be held at Shaw House Urban Plaza from Nov 8, 2024 to Jan 5, 2025.

Unleash your inner child here with carnival rides, games and claw machines.

Returning alongside the Christmas Villages is the Great Christmas Eve Street Party. Stretching 400 metres from ION Orchard to Ngee Ann City, the event will feature live DJ performances, roving mascots, pop-up stalls and food trucks.

Do note that a section of Orchard Road from Paterson Road junction to Bideford Road junction will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6pm to 2am on Dec 24 as party-goers count down to Christmas Day.

In a statement, Mark Shaw, chairman of the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA), said: “We are delighted to once again welcome both residents and visitors of all ages to Orchard Road to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Christmas on A Great Street.

"As we come together with friends and family during this festive season, we want to spread love, hope, and joy. Building on last year’s sustainability initiatives, ORBA remains committed to reducing our carbon footprint at this year’s festivities by reusing and repurposing decorations from past years."