Emilia Pérez tops Oscar nominations with 13, Wicked and The Brutalist land 10 apiece

In the wake of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles that struck at the heart of the movie industry, an embattled Hollywood lined up behind the Netflix narco-musical about trans identity Emilia Pérez in Oscar nominations on Thursday (Jan 23).

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language, French-made film, dominated the nominations with a leading 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, making her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar. The film also landed nominations for directing, original screenplay, two for its songs and for Zoe Saldaña' s supporting performance.

“This recognition is a celebration of the global world we live in,” Audiard said in a statement.

Netflix, despite its starring role in Hollywood, has never won best picture. Many of its top contenders have previously racked up large numbers of nominations (including Mank, The Irishman and Roma) but gone home with only a handful of trophies.

Emilia Pérez, though, may be its best chance yet. It became the most nominated non-English language film ever, surpassing Netflix’s own Roma, which landed 10 nominations. Only three films – All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land – have scored more nominations in Academy Awards history.