What went down at the Oscars 2022: The winners, silence for Ukraine and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

The film bagged the historic prize for Apple TV+, a relative newcomer in a streaming market dominated by rivals like Netflix.

"Thank you to the Academy for letting our CODA make history tonight," said producer Philippe Rousselet.

Taking its title from the acronym for child of deaf adult, the movie also won for best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, who plays the father of a teenage girl who can hear and wants to pursue a career in music.

Kotsur dedicated his golden statuette to the deaf and disabled communities.

"This is our moment," he said.

Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, in which she played a real-life televangelist who became an unlikely champion for the LGBTQ community.

"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country... in times like this, I think of Tammy and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," she said.

"ART IMITATES LIFE"

But Hollywood's biggest night was dominated by a shocking moment in which Smith – who won best actor for his work on King Richard – slapped Rock on stage, before returning to his seat alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and shouting profanities.