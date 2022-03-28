Logo
What went down at the Oscars 2022: The winners, silence for Ukraine and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
Yes, it was a pretty eventful edition.

US actor Will Smith walks away after slaping US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

28 Mar 2022 01:11PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 02:16PM)
Deaf family drama CODA won Best Picture at at the Oscars on Sunday (Mar 27, Mar 28 Singapore time), the first ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

Tinseltown's biggest night began with a performance by pop megastar Beyonce, and touched on politics with a moment of silence over the Ukraine crisis.

But before the final awards were handed out, the shocking Smith-Rock altercation went viral, and changed the mood of the night.

CODA, a feel-good indie drama starring deaf actors in lead roles, had been presumed a longshot for Hollywood's biggest prize until very recently, but pulled off a remarkable late surge to emerge triumphant.

CODA cast and crew accept the award for Best Picture onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

The film bagged the historic prize for Apple TV+, a relative newcomer in a streaming market dominated by rivals like Netflix.

"Thank you to the Academy for letting our CODA make history tonight," said producer Philippe Rousselet.

Taking its title from the acronym for child of deaf adult, the movie also won for best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, who plays the father of a teenage girl who can hear and wants to pursue a career in music.

Kotsur dedicated his golden statuette to the deaf and disabled communities.

"This is our moment," he said.

Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, in which she played a real-life televangelist who became an unlikely champion for the LGBTQ community.

"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country... in times like this, I think of Tammy and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," she said.

"ART IMITATES LIFE"

But Hollywood's biggest night was dominated by a shocking moment in which Smith – who won best actor for his work on King Richard – slapped Rock on stage, before returning to his seat alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and shouting profanities.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP)

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," yelled Smith, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.

Rock, presenting the best documentary prize, had compared Jada's tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the film GI Jane. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition causing hair loss.

The moment left stunned viewers questioning if it had been scripted or genuine.

But when he returned to the stage to accept his award, a tearful Smith lamented "people disrespecting you" in Hollywood, and apologiSed to the Academy "and all my fellow nominees."

Smith, who plays the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard, added: "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams."

"DIVERSE CHARACTERS"

Until recently it had appeared that dark, psychological Western The Power of the Dog was fated to earn Netflix its much-coveted first best picture statuette.

As it turned out, the film won only best director for Jane Campion.

She is only the third woman to do so in Oscars history, just a year after Chloe Zhao became the second (Nomadland). Kathryn Bigelow was the first for The Hurt Locker.

Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired Belfast – another presumed best picture frontrunner – triumphed for best original screenplay.

Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress for playing Anita in West Side Story, and Disney's Encanto was named best animated feature.

DeBose, who first made her name on Broadway, celebrated her historic win for "an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina."

Yvett Merino, producer of Colombia-set Encanto, said she was "so proud to be a part of a film that put beautiful, diverse characters in front and centre."

US singer-songwriter Beyonce performs during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

Summer Of Soul won best documentary for musician Questlove's first movie about the huge "Black Woodstock" festival that took place in 1969 Harlem.

Japan's Drive My Car, a Japanese arthouse film based on a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami, was named best international film.

POWERHOUSE MUSIC

Beyonce began the televised broadcast with her nominated tune from King Richard, from the Compton courts where Serena and Venus trained as girls.

But the award for best original song went to Billie Eilish for her James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish won the Oscar for best original song for the James Bond theme "No Time to Die" (Photo: AFP/Robyn Beck)

In another musical highlight, viral sensation We Don't Talk About Bruno was performed live, with Megan Thee Stallion adding an Oscars-themed verse to the Encanto hit song.

Hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall kicked off proceedings inside the Dolby Theatre – where the Oscars returned after a year away due to the pandemic – with an opening skit that poked fun at everything from sexism in Hollywood to Florida's "Don't say gay" bill.

"This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," said Schumer.

Sykes added: "We're going to have a great night tonight. And for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night."

Sci-fi epic Dune ended the night with the most wins, earning six in craft and technical categories best sound, score, editing, production design, visual effects and cinematography.

"DEVASTATION"

The annual "in memoriam" paid tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by Alec Baldwin in a tragic accident on the set of Rust last year.

Recently deceased Hollywood greats also honored in the segment included Sidney Poitier – the first, and for many decades, the only Black man to win best actor.

The gala held a moment's silence for Ukraine, while presenter Mila Kunis – who was born in the country – said it was "impossible not to be moved" by the resilience of "those facing such devastation."

Several attendees wore blue ribbons reading #WithRefugees.

LIST OF WINNERS IN KEY CATEGORIES

Best picture: CODA

Best director: Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best international feature film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best animated feature: Encanto

Best documentary feature: Summer Of Soul

Best original screenplay: Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Best adapted screenplay: CODA, Sian Heder

Best original score: Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best original song: No Time To Die from No Time To Die, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

You can catch the repeat on Mar 28 on meWATCH and Mediacorp Channel 5. The red carpet event is at 6pm while the awards will be at 10.30pm. For more details go here.

Source: AFP/mm

