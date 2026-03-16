Oscars 2026: One Battle After Another, KPop Demon Hunters, Sinners take home top prizes

The 98th Academy Awards on Monday (Mar 16), Singapore time, saw One Battle After Another win big with six awards, including best picture, director, supporting actor and casting.

Sinners followed with four awards, including best actor for leading man Michael B Jordan.

Comedian Conan O’Brien returned for a second year to host the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Best original song winners had many more thanks to give backstage

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters won best animated feature film. In her acceptance speech, director Maggie Kang apologised to “those of you who look like [her]” that it took so long for them to be represented on the screen.

“This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere,” she said.

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the vocalists behind the movie's hit track Golden, later performed it live for the Oscars audience.

Golden ended up winning best original song.

As the group of winners accepted the award, the music started up. Singer-songwriter Ejae, who spoke first, put her hand up and said, “Please stop.” The music kept going as her fellow winners tried to speak and then the lights dimmed as they cut to commercial.

They later thanked additional colleagues and family members backstage, with Ejae saying that she wanted to shout out Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna.

The cast also delivered thanks to their fans watching in Korea.

“I was very nervous but it was such an honour to be performing, it’s such an incredible stage,” Ejae said. “It was not on my bucket list because I did not think it was possible.”

She added it was an “incredible experience” to honour their ancestors by beginning their performance with Korean traditional music.