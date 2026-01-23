Oscar nominations snubs and surprises: Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande among biggest oversights

After such a strong year for movies, the brutal limitations of Oscar nominations were bound to have some big omissions. But there were several genuine shockers Thursday (Jan 22) morning, including widely expected nominees like Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal missing out on nods in their respective acting categories. In some cases, that meant room for long overdue recognition, as with Delroy Lindo, who earned his first nomination for Sinners.

Here are the biggest snubs and surprises:

SNUB: ARIANA GRANDE AND WICKED: FOR GOOD

Wicked got a staggering 10 nominations last year, and yet its much darker sequel, Wicked: For Good, ended up with zero. That’s possibly because the film wasn’t as well received as the first by critics – but most still thought that Grande would snag another supporting nomination for her effervescent Glinda. It also means that Cynthia Erivo was left out of best actress, though she wasn’t on many prediction lists this time around, and that it was roundly rejected for both crafts and – with two new, original options – song (yet somehow Diane Warren still managed to get through again).

SURPRISE: DELROY LINDO, SINNERS

One of the best surprises of the morning was Lindo’s supporting actor nod for playing the hard-drinking blues great Delta Slim in Sinners. It’s his first ever Oscar nomination and long overdue. But his inclusion also meant that another “sure thing” didn’t make it.