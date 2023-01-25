Naatu Naatu nominated for best original song at the Oscars, alongside Lady Gaga and Rihanna's music

Lady Gaga and Rihanna earned Oscar nominations on Tuesday (Jan 24) in a best original song category. Gaga was nominated for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, while Rihanna became a first-time nominee through Lift Me Up, a song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The music superstars will compete at the 2023 Academy Awards in March.

Also in the running is MM Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu from the action comedy film, RRR, written by Chandrabose. According to Deadline, it is the first song from an Indian film production to be nominated in that category.

Neeravani told Deadline: “My feelings about the Oscars is the best, because it involves the dreams of artists from all over the world; which is not a joke. It takes a great deal of effort and credibility. That’s why the Oscars is the Oscars. That’s why we respect and value it very much. And I’m very proud to be nominated for the first time from [South] Asia in this music category. I’m thrilled.”