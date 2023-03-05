Before Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps Film Independent Spirit Awards

Everything Everywhere All At Once continued its awards sweep at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on its path to the Oscars next weekend. The multiverse-hopping adventure collected awards for best picture, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, screenplay and editing.

"Thank you to everyone who makes crazy, weird independent movies,” Scheinert said.

Awards were handed out Saturday afternoon (Mar 4) in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, California, and the show was streamed live on YouTube and Twitter.

First-time Spirit Awards host Hasan Minhaj opened the show saying, “Of all the awards shows, this is by far, one of them”.

Minhaj went hard on everything from the entertainment trade website Deadline (“At this point, Deadline is half gossip, half Ezra Miller crime tracker,” he said) to the show’s lack of a broadcast partner.