Ariana Grande goes full Glinda, Wicked bestie Cynthia Erivo does Elphaba proud in green on Oscars carpet

The Brutalist actor Guy Pearce showed up wearing a “FREE PALESTINE” pin featuring a white dove and a gold branch. The award show comes as Israel stopped the entry of all food and other supplies into Gaza on Sunday. Pearce, who has expressed his support throughout the awards season with various pins, said “it’s the least we can do”.

“I’m just always on the case of trying to recognise Palestine and it having as much support as it possibly can because it’s what it absolutely needs."

HOW STARS HAVE DRESSED THIS AWARDS SEASON

Mikey Madison, Moore, Chalamet, Grande and Erivo had a lot of red carpet wow momentum heading into the Oscars.

The 97th Oscars come less than two months after the devastating Los Angeles fires subdued carpet dressing for a time. As the city moves into rebuild mode, stars have been upping their fashion games heading into the biggest awards night of the season.

Some are notable for playing it glam but safe.

Like Margot Robbie’s Barbie pink, Grande has been mostly sticking to a far paler hue, her signature and an homage to her Wicked good witch. Castmate Erivo has always taken fashion risks. She ditched her Elphaba black for last week’s Screen Actors Guild awards, opting for a silver Givenchy look with a high shaggy collar worthy of her bad witch role.

Chalamet has been all over the place on carpet dressing as he navigates his Bob Dylan attention from A Complete Unknown. At the SAGs, he married a bright brat green button-up shirt from Chrome Hearts with a shiny black leather suit and a bolo tie as he continues to channel the real-life icon he plays.

Madison, a new fashion darling, was among several stars to go vintage at the recent dinner for Oscar nominees. The star of Anora wore a dark blue velvet gown by Bill Blass from 1987. She collected a BAFTA award earlier this month in a custom Prada in ivory, accessorising with a long matching stole and a vintage Tiffany & Co diamond necklace.

She also went Hollywood bombshell at the SAGs with a strapless silver Louis Vuitton look with a large pleated bow at the waist. She’s been working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has dressed Adele and Jennifer Lawrence, among many other celebs.