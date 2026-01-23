Sinners breaks all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations

Vampire period horror film Sinners smashed the all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations, the Academy announced Thursday (Jan 22).

The blues-inflected race allegory from director Ryan Coogler scored nominations in nearly every category possible, including best picture.

In doing so, Sinners blasted past the previous record of 14, jointly held by Titanic, La La Land and All About Eve.

Coogler told industry website Deadline that the "pretty crazy" record haul of nominations was "so rewarding".

A rare original Hollywood film that is not based on any existing franchise, Sinners was viewed with scepticism by many in the business before its April release, but became a US$360 million global hit.