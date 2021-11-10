Can’t get enough of Korean variety show Running Man? There's a spin-off coming

Running Man fans take your mark, Disney+ has just unveiled the main trailer for the popular variety show’s spin-off. Unfortunately, there are no English subtitles accompanying the video at the moment but we don't need those to see that it will be full of madcap adventures.

Set to premiere before the year’s end, Outrun By Running Man marks the show's first ever spin-off series.

Fronting the programme will be Running Man original cast members Kim Jong Kook, Haha and Jee Seok Jin. With them will be guest stars Song Ji-hyo, Yang Se-chan, Defconn, Kim Jong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Choi Joon.

Like the original, the new series will feature a variety of special guests each week. The show will follow the original series’ format of having cast members complete different missions at various landmarks across the country. On top of which, Outrun promises fans a breath of fresh air with its slew of unprecedented missions and topics.

The series was first announced last month, when Disney+ unveiled their lineup of new releases to accompany the launch of its streaming service in South Korea.

Among the titles were Snowdrop, a highly anticipated historical drama-romance starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink member Jisoo, and Rookies, a coming-of-age romantic series marking K-pop idol Kang Daniel’s acting debut.