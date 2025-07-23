Elton John, Questlove, Rod Stewart mourn death of Ozzy Osbourne

Luminaries of the music world mourned the death of Ozzy Osbourne at age 76, expressing affection and admiration for the heavy metal icon.

Elton John called the Black Sabbath frontman “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer” and “one of the funniest people I've ever met”. Nirvana said Black Sabbath was “the template for heavy rock”. Rod Stewart said he would “see you up there – later rather than sooner”.

Osbourne died Tuesday (Jul 22), just weeks after his farewell show. In 2020, he revealed he had Parkinson’s disease after suffering a fall.

Some reaction from various corners of the music world:

ELTON JOHN

“So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx” – on Instagram