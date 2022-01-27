First look at Pachinko starring Lee Min-ho, Apple TV+’s multi-language drama

Apple TV+ has released the first-look images of its upcoming drama, Pachinko. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, this series will be told in three languages: Japanese, Korean and English.

As described by the streaming network, "the story begins with a forbidden love" then moves into "a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning".

Pachinko will premiere on the streamer with three episodes on Mar 25, with new episodes released every Friday until Apr 29.