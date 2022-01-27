First look at Pachinko starring Lee Min-ho, Apple TV+’s multi-language drama
The series - told in three different languages - will debut on Mar 25 with three episodes, followed by new episodes each week.
Apple TV+ has released the first-look images of its upcoming drama, Pachinko. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, this series will be told in three languages: Japanese, Korean and English.
As described by the streaming network, "the story begins with a forbidden love" then moves into "a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning".
Pachinko will premiere on the streamer with three episodes on Mar 25, with new episodes released every Friday until Apr 29.
The eight-episode series stars popular actor Lee Min-ho (The King: Eternal Monarch) as Hansu. The main protagonist Sunja will be played by different actresses throughout the series: Minha Kim as a teenager, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung plays the older Sunja.
Also starring are Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae-jung and Jimmi Simpson.
The series is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror and The Killing), who also serves as the showrunner. According to Hugh, Pachinko was one of “those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person”.
"Not only is this a story of my forebears, it's my tribute to them — to all of the ‘Sunjas' buried deep in all of our family's history. It's been an incredible honour to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew,” she said in a media release.