Naked Gun co-stars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson reportedly dating

Actors Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have reportedly been secretly dating for a while.

Anderson, 58, and her Naked Gun co-star Neeson, 73, have not confirmed speculation they are a couple but it has been claimed they have been spending time together at her home in Canada.

A source told British tabloid DailyMail.com: “Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive.

“She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs.

“Pam cooks and gardens at home... it's wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood and Liam loves that. He actually gets involved.”

Anderson and Neeson are said to have had immediate chemistry on the Naked Gun set.

An insider told American entertainment magazine Us Weekly: “They always had chemistry while they were filming and their friendship naturally developed into more.

“They are learning how to navigate it together. They are both shy and have tried to stay private but the spark between them is obvious.”

And, Neeson has received the seal of approval from Anderson’s sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, who she shares with ex-husband and musician Tommy Lee.

The source said: “They love seeing her happy and fully approve. They think Liam is great and have gotten to know him better in the last few months.”

Neeson has two sons, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with late wife Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 at the age of 45 after a skiing accident.

He previously confessed to being “madly in love” with Pamela as he gushed about working with her.

He told American celebrity news site People: “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with.”