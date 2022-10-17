California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread

Han Solo may be a hunk. But "Pan Solo" is a hunk of bread. That's what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6ft (1.8m) bread sculpture of the Star Wars character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in The Empire Strikes Back.

Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent weeks moulding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture using wood and two types of dough, including a type of yeastless dough with a higher sugar content that will last longer.

The two worked at night, after the day's business was done. The lovingly crafted details show Han Solo's anguished face and his hands straining to reach out.