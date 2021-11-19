Singapore’s panda cub is turning 100 days old and he's finally getting a name in December

It is almost 100 days after Singapore welcomed its first giant panda cub, Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s baby. He turns 100 days old on Sunday (Nov 21) – and soon, the public can look forward to his public debut, with a brand new name.

The 100-day celebration is customary in China, where the giant pandas hail from, to mark the end of the most vulnerable period for both mother and baby. As the day approaches, Mandai Wildlife Group’s panda care team is now preparing for the cub’s public debut.