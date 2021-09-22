Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Wildlife Reserves Singapore is looking for a ‘panda intern’
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Wildlife Reserves Singapore is looking for a ‘panda intern’

You get to spend time around Kai Kai, Jia Jia and their baby boy – and have “Panda Intern” on your resume.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore is looking for a ‘panda intern’

Kai Kai and Jia Jia's 26-day-old cub on Sep 8, 2021. (Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

22 Sep 2021 01:12PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 01:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Are you an animal lover who’s digital savvy, loves to tell stories and, most importantly, is desperate to be around Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s cuddly baby boy for a full six months?

You’re in luck because Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) is looking for its first “Panda Intern”. And yes, that seems to be the official job title.

The call for applications was put up on Monday (Sep 20). “With our panda cub born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia, we have a rare opportunity to hire our first ever Panda Intern!” WRS posted on LinkedIn.

The marketing internship will run for six months and the lucky person will get to “embark on marketing programmes that would increase the affinity of the public with wildlife, increase knowledge and awareness of conservation and sustainability through heart-warming stories, digital media, and new creative ways of storytelling.”

It’s not clear how much time the Panda Intern actually gets to be with Singapore’s celebrity giant panda family but he or she will “work closely with our marketing and animal care teams” and get “access to behind-the-scenes information and footage.”

In any case, wouldn't having “Panda Intern” on your resume sound cool? More details here

Related:

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

Culture & Trends Career panda Kai Kai Jia Jia Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us