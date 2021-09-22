Wildlife Reserves Singapore is looking for a ‘panda intern’

Are you an animal lover who’s digital savvy, loves to tell stories and, most importantly, is desperate to be around Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s cuddly baby boy for a full six months?

You’re in luck because Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) is looking for its first “Panda Intern”. And yes, that seems to be the official job title.

The call for applications was put up on Monday (Sep 20). “With our panda cub born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia, we have a rare opportunity to hire our first ever Panda Intern!” WRS posted on LinkedIn.