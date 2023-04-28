Rihanna, Martin Scorsese hype Paramount movies at CinemaCon

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn’t work out,” Rihanna said. “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. In this I got to play a part where I got to just imagine, I got to be, I got to show up in my pyjamas in my third trimester and play a little blue (expletive).”

She added: “I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day.”

The star-power even had Transformers director Steven Caple Jr a little flustered: “I just met Rihanna backstage,” he exclaimed.

On stage, Transformers star Dominique Fishback gave a shoutout to Regal owners. She used to work at one in New York when she was younger, she said, and just dreamed of being up the screen.

Scorsese got a long ovation from the theatre owners when he came out to talk about Killers Of The Flower Moon, an Apple Original Films production that is getting a major theatrical release.

“This is a picture that I designed to be projected on a big screen,” Scorsese said. “It doesn’t mean films can’t be appreciated on small screens but this is a big screen movie, as you’ll see.”

The director showed the first trailer for the film, about a series of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s. There were plenty of gunshots, tears and even some laughs with Jesse Plemons’ detective who arrives to “see about these murders”.

“This is my sixth picture with Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s my 10th with Robert De Niro. And it’s my first with both of them together,” he said.