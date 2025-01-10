Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Miles Teller among celebrities to lose homes in LA fires

Film and television stars are among hundreds of people who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires that have ravaged parts of the world's showbiz capital.

These are some of the best-known celebrities who have been impacted by the blazes this week:

PARIS HILTON

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton, 43, said she watched her seafront Malibu home burn to the ground on live television, writing on Instagram that she was "heartbroken".

"My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable," Hilton wrote.

She later shared a video of her five Pomeranians in the back of a car and said she was traveling to a hotel to take shelter.