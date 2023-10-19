Socialite Paris Hilton to release new album in 2024, album will be executive produced by Sia

Paris Hilton is releasing a new album next year executive produced by Sia. The Stars Are Blind singer is working on the long-awaited follow-up to her 2006 debut album Paris and revealed that Cheap Thrills hitmaker Sia is overseeing the record.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hilton said: "Yeah, I'm recording the new album right now."

In the meantime, she has a new song with Stevie Aoki called Lighter.

Hilton gushed: "He's so dope. We've been friends for 20 years. I love him so much."

The track is from the superstar DJ's 10th studio album Hiroquest: Double Helix, which will be released on Nov 17.

Hilton recently released a brand new version of her iconic noughties hit Stars Are Blind featuring Kim Petras, and teased that she and Petras recorded songs for each other's albums.

Speaking on Magic Radio Breakfast, Hilton (who starred in Petras' Malibu music video) revealed: "We did a song on her new album and then we are recording for my new album as well.

"I've been friends with her ever since her first single came out, being in her first music video and just to see how much she has grown. She is a pop icon."