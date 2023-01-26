Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mum to baby boy

Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan 24) and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mum holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.