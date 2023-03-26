Paris Hilton hopes her son “doesn’t want to be in the spotlight”.

Earlier this month, Hilton revealed that she's loving her experience of motherhood.



The reality star and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child in January via surrogate, and Hilton revealed that she’s relished the challenge so far.



She said: “My favourite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life.”



Hilton has also enjoyed sharing her story with fans through her book, Paris: The Memoir.



She said: “This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there.



“[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible.”