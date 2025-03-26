South Korean actors Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy in Singapore on Mar 27 for Celine event

K-drama fans will be glad to know that Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy – two of South Korea's most popular stars – will be in Singapore on Thursday (Mar 27) for an event by French luxury house Celine.

Park and Bae – both of whom are global brand ambassadors of Celine – will be making an appearance at 3pm at the Ion Orchard atrium where a first come first served fanzone area has been set up.

The two were spotted at South Korea's Incheon Airport on Wednesday morning, decked in accessories and pieces from Celine, en route to Singapore.

Park became Celine's brand ambassador in 2022 while Bae, in 2024.