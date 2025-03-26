South Korean actors Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy in Singapore on Mar 27 for Celine event
Park and Bae are both global brand ambassadors for the French luxury house.
K-drama fans will be glad to know that Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy – two of South Korea's most popular stars – will be in Singapore on Thursday (Mar 27) for an event by French luxury house Celine.
Park and Bae – both of whom are global brand ambassadors of Celine – will be making an appearance at 3pm at the Ion Orchard atrium where a first come first served fanzone area has been set up.
The two were spotted at South Korea's Incheon Airport on Wednesday morning, decked in accessories and pieces from Celine, en route to Singapore.
Park became Celine's brand ambassador in 2022 while Bae, in 2024.
Park is currently making waves for his role in the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines in which he plays Yang Gwan-sik – the husband of IU's character, Oh Ae-sun.
Meanwhile, Bae Suzy is set to reunite with her Uncontrollably Fond co-star Kim Woo-bin in the upcoming Netflix series Genie, Make A Wish.
Celine's upcoming event comes weeks after luxury fashion house Prada held a similar event at its Ion Orchard outlet which saw Twice member Sana, Filipino actress Heart Evangelista and Thai stars Win Metawin and Toey Jarinporn in attendance.