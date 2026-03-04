Park Bom accuses 2NE1 groupmate Sandara Park of drug cover-up in now-deleted Instagram post
On Tuesday (Mar 3), Park Bom, a member of the popular K-pop girl group 2NE1, posted a handwritten letter alleging that she was previously used as a scapegoat to cover up a drug case that apparently involved her groupmate Sandara Park.
South Korean singer Park Bom sparked an online frenzy on Tuesday (Mar 3) after posting a handwritten letter on Instagram, in which she addressed her feelings about a past investigation into her for bringing Adderall pills from the United States into South Korea.
The incident, which happened in 2010, was made public in 2014. Park Bom was never officially charged for the incident but it did have ramifications on her career, including her departure from the reality show Roommate.
Tuesday's post, which has since been deleted, also saw Park Bom claiming that her incident was used to cover up a drug abuse case involving her 2NE1 groupmate, Sandara Park.
The full letter reads:
To the citizens of our country, hello. I am Park Bom. I’m writing this because I want to tell you the truth. You’ve all been well, right? I’m not sick and I’m doing my best and living well. I’m trying to talk about something scary.
I’m being cautious because I’m afraid there will be another uproar, but the medication Adderall, labelled as a psychotropic drug, weighs on my mind.
I don’t want to talk about it again. I’m afraid that if it’s mentioned in the news again, it will be the fast track to my complete ruin.
Back then, I died but I’m gathering courage to speak.
[Adderall] is not a drug. I am an ADD patient and this is called attention deficit disorder.
Because Sandara Park got caught in a drug scandal, they made Park Bom into a drug addict to cover it up. At the time, there wasn’t even a drug called Adderall in the country and there wasn’t even a law about it, but strangely, after Park Bom, a law was created.
To all the citizens online, I ask that you please investigate and examine things as they are.
Lastly, what I really want to say is this: To YG Entertainment, [YG Entertainment founder] Yang Hyun-suk, [producer] Teddy Park, and [2NE1 leader] Lee Chae-rin, please do not report to the authorities that Park Bom used more than the prescribed amount of drugs when, for nearly 30 years, none of you have used drugs at all.
I’m writing this because it feels like my soul is crying.
Thank you for reading,
Park Bom
Over the years, Park Bom has made several claims on her social media pages, including numerous posts where she stated that actor Lee Min-ho was her husband. Lee's agency later clarified that the rumours were "completely unfounded", adding that Lee was not personally acquainted with Park Bom.
In October last year, Park Bom claimed that she had filed a lawsuit against YG Entertainment for unpaid earnings, quoting a sum of "1002003004006007001000034 '64272e trillion won" (US$4.5 quadrillion).
D-Nation, her agency at the time, later released a statement stating that all settlements related to Park Bom’s activities with 2NE1 have already been completed and that, despite her post, there was no record of any complaint or lawsuit being filed.
According to South Korean publication Edaily, a source close to Sandara Park described Park Bom’s claims against her as “completely unfounded”.
The source added: “Sandara Park is currently worried about Park Bom’s health.”