Park Bom accuses 2NE1 groupmate Sandara Park of drug cover-up in now-deleted Instagram post

The full letter reads:

To the citizens of our country, hello. I am Park Bom. I’m writing this because I want to tell you the truth. You’ve all been well, right? I’m not sick and I’m doing my best and living well. I’m trying to talk about something scary.

I’m being cautious because I’m afraid there will be another uproar, but the medication Adderall, labelled as a psychotropic drug, weighs on my mind.

I don’t want to talk about it again. I’m afraid that if it’s mentioned in the news again, it will be the fast track to my complete ruin.

Back then, I died but I’m gathering courage to speak.

[Adderall] is not a drug. I am an ADD patient and this is called attention deficit disorder.

Because Sandara Park got caught in a drug scandal, they made Park Bom into a drug addict to cover it up. At the time, there wasn’t even a drug called Adderall in the country and there wasn’t even a law about it, but strangely, after Park Bom, a law was created.

To all the citizens online, I ask that you please investigate and examine things as they are.

Lastly, what I really want to say is this: To YG Entertainment, [YG Entertainment founder] Yang Hyun-suk, [producer] Teddy Park, and [2NE1 leader] Lee Chae-rin, please do not report to the authorities that Park Bom used more than the prescribed amount of drugs when, for nearly 30 years, none of you have used drugs at all.

I’m writing this because it feels like my soul is crying.

Thank you for reading,

Park Bom