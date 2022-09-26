Park Eun-bin, star of K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is coming to Singapore to meet fans

Good news, fans of the K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, now streaming on Netflix. Lead actress Park Eun-bin, 30, will be coming to Singapore in November as part of her Eun-bin Note: Binkan fan meet Asian tour.

Park’s agency, Namoo Actors, said in a statement that following the success of the South Korean meet earlier this month, the actress will be embarking on her first overseas tour to meet fans who have shown her love and support.

According to The Korea Times, tickets for the event in South Korea sold out immediately after reservations opened.

The Asian fan meet will kick off in Manila, Philippines, on Oct 23 at SM Sky Dome. Following that, she will head to Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo in November. No further details have been announced for these three events.

In the hit series, Park plays Woo Young-woo, a talented lawyer who is on the autism spectrum. The series is currently ranked in the Top 10 of TV shows on Netflix in 21 countries, including Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico and Peru.

In August, one of the production companies involved in the show announced that a second season was being discussed, with the goal of airing in 2024.

Park debuted as a child model at the age of four in 1996. Fans can also catch her in other Netflix shows such as Do You Like Brahms?; The King’s Affection; Hello, My Twenties! and more.