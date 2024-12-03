Logo
South Korean actor Park Min-jae dies at age 32 after cardiac arrest
He reportedly died in China where he was travelling. 

It was reported that Park Min-jae died of cardiac arrest. (Photo: Instagram/bigtitle_official)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
03 Dec 2024 09:52AM
South Korean actor Park Min-jae has died at the age of 32. According to South Korean news outlets, Park suffered from a cardiac arrest while travelling in China and died on Nov 29.

Park made appearances in multiple Korean dramas including Little Women, Snap And Spark, and True To Love.

On Monday (Dec 2), Park's brother took to Instagram to post details of the late actor's funeral service which is scheduled for Wednesday.

"Our beloved brother has gone to rest. We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off. We kindly ask for your understanding as we are unable to personally contact everyone."

A few hours later, Park's agency Big Title corroborated the news of his death in a tribute.

"Hello, this is Big Title, the agency of actor Park Min-jae. The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. We deeply appreciate the love and attention you have shown to actor Park Min-jae. Although we can no longer see his performances, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. We offer our deepest condolences."

Source: CNA/hq

