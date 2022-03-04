Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Entertainment

K-drama and Marvel actor Park Seo-joon ends COVID-19 quarantine, heads to Hungary for new film
Entertainment

K-drama and Marvel actor Park Seo-joon ends COVID-19 quarantine, heads to Hungary for new film

He'll be working on a film called Dream, which also stars IU, about a group of people trying out for the Homeless World Cup.

K-drama and Marvel actor Park Seo-joon ends COVID-19 quarantine, heads to Hungary for new film

Skechers Regional Brand Ambassador Park Seo-joon. (Photo: Skechers Singapore)

Shameelah Abdullah
04 Mar 2022 03:55PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 03:55PM)
South Korean actor Park Seo-joon is able to join the rest of the cast and crew of his upcoming movie in Hungary after he was recently released from quarantine.

The 33-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-February, which drew concerns about whether he would be able to continue working on the film, Dream, but he's since been cleared to continue with his regular activities. 

According to K-entertainment portal Soompi, Park's agency Awesome ENT shared on Thursday (Mar 3) that the actor left for Hungary that morning and that he has “fully recovered his health so filming is unlikely to be disrupted”.

The agency added that it will “work hard to take care of (Park’s) health and shoot safely”.

The 33-year-old actor is expected to return to Korea after wrapping up filming in March.

Dream, which is the working title, also stars popular Korean actress-singer, IU, as well as Lee Hyun-woo, and is directed by Lee Byung-hun (Extreme Job). It follows a group of people trying out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual international football event. Park will play a professional football player on disciplinary probation who eventually becomes the coach of a ragtag team.

The Itaewon Class actor has also been confirmed to appear in The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel starring Brie Larson, making him the third South Korean actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: CNA/sr

