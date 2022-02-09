Korean star Park Seo-joon on how he relaxes and recharges from his busy lifestyle

Park Seo-joon is undeniably one of South Korea’s biggest stars, with a string of top-rated K-drama hits like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Itaewon Class under his belt, as well as cameos in Record Of Youth and Oscar-winning film Parasite.

He's also highly sought after to endorse a multitude of products – running the gamut from Montblanc and Laneige to Tommy Hilfiger and Skechers.

And now, the 33-year-old’s star is about to skyrocket globally as he enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his highly-anticipated, shrouded-in-secrecy role in The Marvels – the Captain Marvel sequel starring Brie Larson.