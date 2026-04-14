South Korean celebrity couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon expecting second child

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon first started dated in 2017 and, in 2022, the couple got married in a church ceremony. Four months after their wedding, Park gave birth to the couple's first child, a boy.

Both Park and Choi are still heavily involved in the acting world, with Park garnering rave reviews for her recent roles in the Disney+ series The Judge From Hell and the Netflix comedy Undercover Miss Hong – the latter of which saw her sharing the screen with Itzy member Yuna.

Choi Tae-joon, on the other hand, is best known for his roles in K-dramas like 2021's So I Married The Anti-Fan and 2024's Iron Family.