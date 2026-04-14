South Korean celebrity couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon expecting second child
On Tuesday (Apr 14), Park Shin-hye's agency announced that the Pinocchio star was expecting her second child with her actor husband, Choi Tae-joon.
South Korean celebrity couple Park Shin-hye, 36, and Choi Tae-joon, 34, are expecting their second child. On Tuesday (Apr 14), Park's agency, Salt Entertainment, confirmed to media outlets that the Pinocchio actress is currently pregnant and the baby's due date is in autumn (between September and November in South Korea).
The agency also added that Park plans to focus on prenatal care at the moment.
Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon first started dated in 2017 and, in 2022, the couple got married in a church ceremony. Four months after their wedding, Park gave birth to the couple's first child, a boy.
Both Park and Choi are still heavily involved in the acting world, with Park garnering rave reviews for her recent roles in the Disney+ series The Judge From Hell and the Netflix comedy Undercover Miss Hong – the latter of which saw her sharing the screen with Itzy member Yuna.
Choi Tae-joon, on the other hand, is best known for his roles in K-dramas like 2021's So I Married The Anti-Fan and 2024's Iron Family.