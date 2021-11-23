Logo
Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon to marry after 4 years of dating
Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon to marry after 4 years of dating

Both stars also shared the news that they are expecting a baby. 

Hallyu stars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are getting married next year. (Photos: Instagram/Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon)

23 Nov 2021 11:12AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:12AM)
South Korean TV stars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon, who have been dating since 2017, are getting married.

The 31-year-old Park, best known for her roles in dramas like Doctors, The Heirs, Memories Of The Alhambra and You're Beautiful, is also pregnant, according to local news reports.

In a letter posted on her official fan site on Tuesday (Nov 23), Park said she was nervous and worried about making such a "sudden" announcement, but she felt she owed it to her fans, who had supported her and watched her grow over her 18-year career. 

"I'm getting married with the person I've been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support to me and embraced all of my shortcomings, and I would like to begin life as a married couple with him.

"Although I am very cautious to say this as it is still early, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before everyone else," she wrote.

Choi, who is 30 years old, also wrote to his fans to confirm the union and the pregnancy.

The wedding is reportedly taking place in Seoul in January next year. 

Source: CNA/hs

