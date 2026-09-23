South Korean celebrity couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon welcome second child
Park Shin-hye's agency, Salt Entertainment, confirmed the news on Tuesday (Sep 22).
South Korean actors Park Shin-hye, 36, and Choi Tae-joon, 35, have welcomed a daughter, announced Park's agency, Salt Entertainment, on Tuesday (Sep 22). The news comes about five months after Park's pregnancy was made public.
In a statement to South Korean media outlets, a spokesperson for the agency said: "Park Shin-hye gave birth to a healthy daughter on Sep 22. We are pleased to share the happy news that another new member has joined the family of Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon.
"Both the mother and child are currently healthy, and actress Park Shin-hye is resting and recovering in a stable condition with the love and care of her family. We sincerely thank everyone who has offered their heartfelt congratulations, and we ask for your warm blessings and support for the baby."
This is the second child of Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon. The couple previously welcomed their firstborn, a son, in May 2022.
Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon first started dating in 2017 and got married in January 2022.
Park is one of the most recognisable faces in South Korea's entertainment field, having starred in numerous popular K-dramas, including The Heirs and Pinocchio.
She garnered rave reviews for her recent roles in the Disney+ series The Judge From Hell and the Netflix comedy Undercover Miss Hong – the latter of which saw her sharing the screen with Itzy member Yuna.
Choi Tae-joon is best known for his roles in K-dramas like 2021's So I Married The Anti-Fan and 2024's Iron Family.