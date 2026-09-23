South Korean celebrity couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon welcome second child

South Korean actors Park Shin-hye, 36, and Choi Tae-joon, 35, have welcomed a daughter, announced Park's agency, Salt Entertainment, on Tuesday (Sep 22). The news comes about five months after Park's pregnancy was made public.

In a statement to South Korean media outlets, a spokesperson for the agency said: "Park Shin-hye gave birth to a healthy daughter on Sep 22. We are pleased to share the happy news that another new member has joined the family of Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon.

"Both the mother and child are currently healthy, and actress Park Shin-hye is resting and recovering in a stable condition with the love and care of her family. We sincerely thank everyone who has offered their heartfelt congratulations, and we ask for your warm blessings and support for the baby."