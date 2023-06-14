Snowdrop actress Park Soo-ryun dead at age 29 after falling down stairs, family to donate her organs

South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun died on Sunday (Jun 11) after falling down a set of stairs on her way home. The actress had initially been scheduled to perform in Jeju Island a few hours later.

Park was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced brain dead after multiple attempts to revive her. To honour her memory and “warm heart”, Park’s mother announced that their family will be donating Park's organs to patients in need.

According to media outlet Soompi, Park’s mother said: “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs (organs). As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted (by the thought that her heart) has gone to someone and is beating.”

Park's funeral procession took place on Jun 13.

Park Soo-ryun made her debut in 2018 through the musical Il Tenore. Throughout her career, she’s performed in multiple musicals such as Othello and The Cellar. In 2021, she appeared in Disney+’s Snowdrop as a university student, alongside Blackpink’s Jisoo.

Park is not the only Snowdrop actress to have her life tragically cut short. Actress Kim Mi-soo, who acted as a friend of Jisoo’s character, died in January 2022 due to unspecified causes.