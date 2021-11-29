'I screamed and flew off my bike': Patricia Mok shares unpleasant night cycling incident

For anyone keeping count regarding not-so-nice encounters with cyclists, you can add Patricia Mok's recent experience to the list.

The 50-year-old actress was cycling along a PCN route at around 8.30pm last Wednesday (Nov 24), when her eyes was blinded by the glaring lights of a cyclist coming from the opposite side. She was cycling with a friend.

Without much time to swerve to the side, the cyclist's handlebar hit onto hers, knocking her off her bike.

“I screamed, flew off my bike and fell onto the grass,” said Mok via Instagram Live, one day after the incident.

“Luckily, during my stunt years of doing charity shows, I know how to fly off – and how to fall,” she said.

She was referring to her years in filming where the stuntmen would teach her how to land correctly. Mok is also not new to cycling, adding that she took extra precautions which included having her headlights on and making sure it's bright enough.

And instead of apologising to her, according to Mok, he became downright "defensive", saying they were cycling together and that he was in the right of way.