British actor Patrick Godfrey, who played Leonardo da Vinci in Ever After, dies at 93

Patrick Godfrey, the British actor best known for his portrayal of Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci in the 1998 fantasy film Ever After: A Cinderella Story, died on Thursday, his representatives have confirmed. He was 93.



A statement from talent agency Markham Froggatt and Irwin read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm Patrick Godfrey passed away last night. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.



“Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly.”



Godfrey was born in London in 1933 and got his entertainment break in 1956, when he joined the BBC's Radio Drama Company.



He made his screen debut as a house servant in a televised production of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Miss Julie, and his next film role came in 1981 when he starred in Trevor Nunn’s The Three Sisters as Kulighin.



As well as starring with Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston and Dougray Scott in Ever After, Godfrey’s other notable film credits included roles in A Room with a View, The Count of Monte Cristo, Oliver Twist, Les Miserables, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

His dozens of TV appearances included parts in Doctor Who, Inspector Morse, Compact, Dixon of Dock Green, Z Cars, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, and Dandelion Dead.



Godfrey was a celebrated theatre actor and also worked on video games, lending his voice to characters in BioShock 2, Red Dead Redemption, and its sequel Red Dead Redemption 2.



He is survived by his actress wife Amanda Walker, whom he married in 1960, and their two children, son Richard, and daughter Kate Godfrey, who is Head of Voice at the Royal Shakespeare Company.