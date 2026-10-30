Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, William Shatner and Kevin Feige among those paying tribute to Patrick Stewart

The death of Patrick Stewart at 86 led to a slew of tributes, including from acting colleagues and even Marvel Studios. Known for his roles as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, Stewart died in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Oct 28) after what his spokesperson described as a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

IAN MCKELLEN

“He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love,” said Stewart's longtime friend and frequent collaborator in a statement on social media.

LEVAR BURTON

“He was family. There is no other context in which to hold him that makes sense. I am lucky to have known and loved so many of the facets of a soul so rich in talent and generous of heart. Of all the Dames and Knights I’ve known, he was deep down-the silliest,” said Stewart's Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star.

WILLIAM SHATNER

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.” – the actor and Stewart's fellow Star Trek alum, in a statement.

HUGH JACKMAN

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.” – the actor and Stewart's X-Men co-star, on Instagram.